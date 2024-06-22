Will lead party to victory in Jalandhar West byelection: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Hoshiarpur, June 22
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that he will lead the campaign for Jalandhar West Assembly byelection and ensure thumping victory of party candidate.
The Chief Minister said that he will personally seek votes for the party candidate on the pro-people and development-oriented stance of the state government. He added that the state government has taken several historic initiatives, on the basis of which people will vote for the party in the bypoll. Bhagwant Mann said he will ensure thumping victory of the party candidate in the bypoll.
He even said that he will shift his base to Jalandhar in the coming days to ensure that party wins this seat with historic margin. “I will strategise and execute the party campaign from a rented house in the Jalandhar city. I will stay there for at least two to three days a week and ensure the party’s victory.”
The Chief Minister said that even after the elections, the house will act as a CM camp office for the residents of Doaba and Majha region. He added that he will be personally available to people at this camp house for effective and immediate redressal of grievances.
Adding that the state government has come up with the idea of setting up CM’s help centres in every district, he said that a dedicated officer will be available at the centre to receive applications for routine administrative works.
The Chief Minister said that CM’s dashboard will be continuously monitoring the entire activity, across the districts. It will also take feedback from people regarding their applications and pending works to ensure that the tasks are being executed efficiently.
