Will make Kandi canal operational: Balachaur MLA Santosh Kumari Kataria

Avneet Kaur

Nawanshahr, April 7

Santosh Kumari Kataria, who has been elected as an MLA from Balachaur, says she will work to revive industries in the region and stop drug trade in her constituency.

Santosh said she was familiar with all issues in the constituency as she hails from a political family. Her father-in-law Ram Krishan Kataria was twice elected MLA from here, while her father remained a sarpanch for over two decades.

Better healthcare Besides elimination of drugs, my priority list includes better education and healthcare facilities, and civic amenities. —Santosh Kumari Kataria, Balachaur MLA

Active in politics for the past two decades, she contested the Assembly elections for the first time in 2007 on a Congress ticket. However, she lost to then SAD’s two-time MLA Chaudhary Nand Lal by 1,101 votes. She also remained the chairperson of the Zila Parishad from 2003 to 2007 and Mahila vice-president of the Congress in 2007. After the AAP promised to field her from the seat, she left the Congress and joined the party two years ago.

The legislator said by giving a chance to the AAP, the voters proved they were longing for a much-needed political change in the constituency.

“Besides elimination of drugs, my priority list includes better education and healthcare, civic amenities to the people, revival of industries in the region and making the Kandi canal operational,” she said.

She said as people had voted for a change this time, they have a lot of expectations from the new government. “I have assured them that all promises will be fulfilled. The issues concerning development of the kandi area and wild animal menace will be dealt with on a priority basis.”