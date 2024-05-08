 Will make region a medical, education hub: Harsimrat Kaur Badal : The Tribune India

The Tribune Interview: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD, Bathinda

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who defeated Raninder Singh (son of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh) in 2009, Manpreet Singh Badal in 2014 and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in 2019 from Bathinda, is contesting the election for the fourth time from the constituency. Talking to Archit Watts, Harsimrat says she never takes any election for granted. The excerpts:

Why your name did not figure in the first list of candidates?

This is the prerogative of the party. However, I think there was no specific reason behind it.

I wish to upgrade the Bathinda airport to an international one, bring a flying academy, flying school and also an international cricket stadium at Mansa. I will put in efforts to bring a major textile industry to Mansa to generate employment for women.

What will you do if you become an MP for the fourth time?

In the previous terms, I brought Central University, AIIMS, Shatabdi train, domestic airport, cancer care centre and much more to the region. However, my ongoing mission of growth got stuck halfway. I wish to make this region a medical and education hub, upgrading Bathinda airport to an international one, bringing a flying academy, flying school, and also an international cricket stadium at Mansa. I will put in efforts to bring a major textile industry to Mansa to generate employment for women.

Your opponents say AIIMS was a Central project. Your take?

Apart from bringing IHM and IIM to Punjab, I put in efforts for AIIMS and fortunately that was made operational within three years. My people know it. They will answer them on their own. Still, I wish to ask my opponents what did they bring to the state when their parties were in power? And those BJP leaders should also tell what the state had got after SAD broke alliance with the party.

Some people say the Akalis are playing a fixed match. Any truth in it?

AAP and the Congress are contesting the election together in other states, including Chandigarh. Earlier, the PCC president and his wife were campaigning and then they brought a man who was thrown out of SAD. The BJP brought the daughter-in-law of our party leader, who can also damage SAD. AAP gave its ticket to a minister to use government machinery. I am probably the lone candidate here who has neither changed her constituency, nor the party.

Will you support the NDA if re-elected?

We are standing strong on our principles. They (Centre) did not listen to me, Badal sahib or our farmers over the farm laws. They backtracked on the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, stole our river water, interfered in our religious matters and took control over the HSGPC, the DSGMC and diluted Punjab’s ratio in the Chandigarh Administration. Those who sort out these issues, we are with them.

Do you miss late CM Parkash Singh Badal in this election?

Yes, of course. Actually the entire Punjab is missing him. Politics is at its new low now. The Chief Minister has no vision, does not know how to speak and conduct himself.

