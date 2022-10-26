Will make Punjab medical education hub: CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Sangrur/Ludhiana, October 25

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday exhorted people to follow the path shown by Lord Vishwakarma to make Punjab a front runner state in the country.

Addressing a gathering in his Assembly constituency (Dhuri) to mark Vishwakarma Day, the CM paid tributes to Lord Vishwakarma.

“In line with the ideology and teachings of Lord Vishwakarma, Punjabis across the globe have proved their mettle by contributing tremendously in socio-economic growth of various countries,” said CM Mann.

The CM said: “A total of 16 new medical colleges will be constructed in Punjab in the coming five years thereby enhancing the tally to 25. This will transform Punjab into a hub of medical education. The students aspiring to pursue medical education will no longer have to go to countries such as Ukraine,” said the CM.

The CM also announced to give a facelift to Dhuri and Sangrur hospitals to impart quality health services to people. He said a driving test centre for heavy-vehicle licences will also be operational soon at Dhuri to avoid inconvenience caused to people in visiting the Mahuana centre for the purpose. The CM announced that work on construction of a railway overbridge at Dhuri will also be started soon by the Railways.

“The Punjab Government is committed to restore the pristine glory of the state and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. Our government has taken several pro-people and development oriented steps in this regard. In the coming days, more such path-breaking initiatives will be taken,” he said.

In Ludhiana, the CM said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will overhaul the entire system in the state to ensure its progress and prosperity of people.

Presiding over a state-level function to mark Vishwakarma Day at Ramgarhia College of Ludhiana, he said Lord Vishwakarma was the founder of the creativity, engineering, architecture and technology in the universe.

He said the earlier governments had mercilessly plundered the wealth of the state and in the process, had caused irreparable damage to it. “Now, with the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, I am trying to repair the damage done to the state by ensuring its complete revamp,” he asserted.

“Promotion of skill training across the state is the need of the hour,” he said. Mann said his government was striving hard to make the youth

of Punjab job providers instead of job seekers.

