Will move High Court if resignation is not accepted soon by Speaker: Angural

Jalandhar, April 2

Five days since Sheetal Angural had resigned as the AAP MLA from the Jalandhar West seat to join the BJP, he said today that he would knock the doors of the Punjab and Haryana High Court if his resignation was not accepted.

‘Decision being held back deliberately’ I had handed over my resignation to the Secretary of the Vidhan Sabha and had got a receiving too. I was told that the matter was still pending. I have a hunch that my resignation is being kept pending deliberately. — Sheetal Angural, MLA

Angural along with Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku had quit AAP on March 27 and a day later, he had submitted his resignation as MLA to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Angural said he had handed over his resignation to the Secretary of the Vidhan Sabha and had got a receiving too. He said as a follow-up, he had called up the Speaker asking him about the status of his resignation. “I was told that the matter was still pending. I have a hunch that my resignation is being kept pending deliberately and hence I will move the court to get it expedited”, he said.

Angural is reportedly getting impatient as he had been expecting that his resignation would be accepted soon, facilitating the byelection to the Jalandhar West Assembly seat alongside the forthcoming LS poll.

In contrast, MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who too had submitted his resignation as Chabbewal Congress MLA on March 15 to join AAP, however, is in no hurry to get his papers accepted. Since he has got ticket from AAP to contest from Hoshiarpur, he said it did not matter to him whether his resignation got accepted.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Ram Lok, has said no decision has been taken yet on the matter of resignation of Angural and Chabbewal. “They are still under consideration of the Speaker,” he said.

