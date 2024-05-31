Will name airport after Guru Ravidas: PM

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Hoshiarpur, May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today that the Adampur airport would be named after Guru Ravidas.

Speaking at the huge Ramlila ground here with a massive statue of Lord Hanuman in the backdrop, the PM fondly referred to Hoshiarpur as “Chhoti Kashi” and repeatedly invoked Guru Ravidas.

Bid to disrupt rally The BJP has alleged that with an intent to disrupt rally, water was released from the Kandi Canal in Bhangi Choe on Thursday so that water may reach the rally site and damage the helipad

The canal dept said there was not much water in the canal, yet, a probe will be conducted

Starting his speech, the PM said, “I bow to Ma Chintpurni, Ma Naina Devi and Guru Gobind Singh ji. Our Hoshiarpur is called Chhoti Kashi. It’s the tapo bhumi (land of meditation) of Guru Ravidas. And look at the coincidence, Kashi (Varanasi) from where I am a parliamentarian, was where Guru Ravidas was born. That’s why ending the election campaign from the sacred land of Hoshiarpur is no less than an honour for me.”

Speaking about the Adampur airport, the PM said, “We made Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya after 500 years. The first fight for the Ram Janmasthan in Ayodhya was fought by my Sikh brothers and sisters. We have constructed a big airport in Ayodhya which is named after Maharishi Valmiki. I also want the Adampur airport to be named after Guru Ravidas.”

“I have visited the entire country and found that people have made up mind to elect the BJP for the third time. After decades, a majority government at the Centre is going to score a hat-trick... The 21st century will be India’s century. The development witnessed in the past 10 years has been unsurpassed,” he said.

Talking about his agenda, the PM added, “We will not waste a minute. We have already worked out a roadmap for first 125 days after the formation of the government. In initial 25 days, we will focus on youth. The government is speedily advancing towards the vision for the next 25 years.”

The PM targeted the Congress over corruption, drugs and reservation.

Modi claimed that the Congress was the “mother of corruption” and AAP its “corrupt child”.

Addressing the crowd, he said, “You all know Congress is bhrashtachar ki janani (mother of corruption). For 60 years, you have known the Congress’ deeds... And now another kattar bhrashtachari (thoroughly corrupt) party is aligned with it. Not just this, it (AAP) is also a bhayankar jhoothvadi party (biggest liar). Here they are doing drama of fighting, but in Delhi, the Congress and AAP are contesting elections together. The corrupt party formed the first government in Delhi with the support of the Congress.”

He said, “They promised to make Punjab drug-free, gave so many speeches on freedom from drugs.... But now they have made drugs their primary source of income.”

The PM said, “Everyone knows about the Delhi liquor scam. Sand mafia is also thriving in Punjab. Kattar bhrashtacharis have pushed Punjab into gang wars. They have destroyed industry and agriculture. They are becoming number one in atrocities against women.”

The BJP’s Hoshiarpur candidate, Anita Som Prakash, Anandpur Sahib nominee Subhash Sharma, Union minister Som Prakash, state party president Sunil Jakhar, leaders Avinash Rai Khanna, Jangi Lal Mahajan, Tikshan Sood, Nimisha Mehta, Dilbagh Rai and Balwinder Singh Ladi among others were present on the occasion.

