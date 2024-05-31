 Will name airport after Guru Ravidas: PM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Will name airport after Guru Ravidas: PM

Will name airport after Guru Ravidas: PM

Will name airport after Guru Ravidas: PM

The PM being greeted by the Hoshiarpur and Anandpur Sahib candidates on Thursday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Hoshiarpur, May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today that the Adampur airport would be named after Guru Ravidas.

Speaking at the huge Ramlila ground here with a massive statue of Lord Hanuman in the backdrop, the PM fondly referred to Hoshiarpur as “Chhoti Kashi” and repeatedly invoked Guru Ravidas.

Bid to disrupt rally

  • The BJP has alleged that with an intent to disrupt rally, water was released from the Kandi Canal in Bhangi Choe on Thursday so that water may reach the rally site and damage the helipad
  • The canal dept said there was not much water in the canal, yet, a probe will be conducted

Starting his speech, the PM said, “I bow to Ma Chintpurni, Ma Naina Devi and Guru Gobind Singh ji. Our Hoshiarpur is called Chhoti Kashi. It’s the tapo bhumi (land of meditation) of Guru Ravidas. And look at the coincidence, Kashi (Varanasi) from where I am a parliamentarian, was where Guru Ravidas was born. That’s why ending the election campaign from the sacred land of Hoshiarpur is no less than an honour for me.”

Speaking about the Adampur airport, the PM said, “We made Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya after 500 years. The first fight for the Ram Janmasthan in Ayodhya was fought by my Sikh brothers and sisters. We have constructed a big airport in Ayodhya which is named after Maharishi Valmiki. I also want the Adampur airport to be named after Guru Ravidas.”

“I have visited the entire country and found that people have made up mind to elect the BJP for the third time. After decades, a majority government at the Centre is going to score a hat-trick... The 21st century will be India’s century. The development witnessed in the past 10 years has been unsurpassed,” he said.

Talking about his agenda, the PM added, “We will not waste a minute. We have already worked out a roadmap for first 125 days after the formation of the government. In initial 25 days, we will focus on youth. The government is speedily advancing towards the vision for the next 25 years.”

The PM targeted the Congress over corruption, drugs and reservation.

Modi claimed that the Congress was the “mother of corruption” and AAP its “corrupt child”.

Addressing the crowd, he said, “You all know Congress is bhrashtachar ki janani (mother of corruption). For 60 years, you have known the Congress’ deeds... And now another kattar bhrashtachari (thoroughly corrupt) party is aligned with it. Not just this, it (AAP) is also a bhayankar jhoothvadi party (biggest liar). Here they are doing drama of fighting, but in Delhi, the Congress and AAP are contesting elections together. The corrupt party formed the first government in Delhi with the support of the Congress.”

He said, “They promised to make Punjab drug-free, gave so many speeches on freedom from drugs.... But now they have made drugs their primary source of income.”

The PM said, “Everyone knows about the Delhi liquor scam. Sand mafia is also thriving in Punjab. Kattar bhrashtacharis have pushed Punjab into gang wars. They have destroyed industry and agriculture. They are becoming number one in atrocities against women.”

The BJP’s Hoshiarpur candidate, Anita Som Prakash, Anandpur Sahib nominee Subhash Sharma, Union minister Som Prakash, state party president Sunil Jakhar, leaders Avinash Rai Khanna, Jangi Lal Mahajan, Tikshan Sood, Nimisha Mehta, Dilbagh Rai and Balwinder Singh Ladi among others were present on the occasion.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Army, police clash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked

2
India

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh

3
Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

4
Trending

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; internet can’t keep calm

5
Punjab

‘Remove Modi ghataghat, your engines will move khatakhat’: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's SBS Nagar

6
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

7
Delhi

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

8
Delhi

Is Delhi really burning at 52.9 degrees Celsius? Weather experts examining data

9
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

10
J & K

22 dead, 57 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras falls into gorge in Jammu

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...

Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region

Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region

Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...

Modi first PM to lower dignity of office: Manmohan

Modi first PM to lower dignity of office: Manmohan

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...

22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori


Cities

View All

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Govt to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

Government to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

BJP Mahila Morcha activists protest outside Atishi’s home

Mothers unite to shield children from addictive electronic devices

Delhi High Court junks plea to disqualify Modi from contesting LS elections

AC blast sparks fire at Noida high-rise flat

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

Garhshankar: Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Unlike Modi, we don’t believe ‘arhtiyas’ are ‘dalals’ & traders thieves: Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar: BJP supporting BSP to outdo Congress, says Charanjit Channi

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’

Polling day arrangements complete in Fatehgarh Sahib