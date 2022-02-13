Will oppose BJP, its allies, says BKU Sidhupur

Bathinda, February 12
BKU Ekta Sidhupur leaders during a meeting here announced they will protest against BJP candidates and star campaigners in the coming days. They demanded justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and rued many of their demands remained unfulfilled. Baldev Singh Sandoha, state general secretary, said: “On a call given by the SKM, we will lodge protest against BJP candidates, its allies and their star campaigners from February 14 onwards. The Centre has repealed the three farm laws but hasn’t fulfilled other demands.”
The demands included legal guarantee on MSP on agricultural produce, cancellation of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the stir, abolition of electricity Act 2021, excluding agriculture sector from pollution Control Act, punitive action against culprits of Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
“Until all demands are met, we will lodge protest against the BJP and its allies at every platform,” he said. —
