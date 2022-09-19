Will oppose desilting of rivers: Sangharsh panel

Nangal, September 18
A mahapanchayat held under the banner of the Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee at Darroli Lower village today decided to oppose desilting of riverbeds in the area.
The participants, including sarpanches and panches, said they would not allow desilting of rivers near their villages as it had already destroyed the ecosystem and lead to depletion of groundwater.
Comrade Surjit Singh Dher said, “Illegal mining has already taken a toll on the ecology. Ahead of the Assembly poll, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to keep tabs on mafia. After coming to power, AAP is preparing to desilt the same riverbeds.” He claimed that locals were not consulted before making the list of proposed delisting sites.
Tikka Yashvir Chand said, “The Mining Department is preparing to desilt 49 spots. Of these, 30 are in Nangal and Anandpur Sahib. This area has already faced illegal and unregulated mining in the past decade, which led to depletion of groundwater.”
Hardev Singh, chief, Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee, said, “Due to illegal mining, the level of riverbed has gone down, which resulted in reduction of groundwater table in the area. As a result, tubewells in the villages adjoining the riverbeds have gone dry.”
Though the new mining policy has already been challenged in the court, we would not allow any such activity in the area, added Hardev.
Meanwhile, XEN Manpreet Singh Gill said the decision related to desilting of the riverbeds in the district was still pending.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained
The 23-year-old from a well-to-do family was friends with Ch...
‘Objectionable videos’: Fresh protest on Chandigarh University campus; police say accused girl leaked only her own clip
Police arrest girl student, youth named by her in Shimla; va...
SC gives three more months to Centre to clear ‘One Rank One Pension’ arrears
Top court had on March 16 upheld the Centre’s OROP policy fo...
Four detained as NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states
Incriminating materials seized during the operation
Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges
The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of...