'Will probe rural fund misuse'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The AAP government will probe alleged misuse of rural development funds during the term of the previous Congress government, said Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal here on Tuesday. This comes days after the government stopped all grants to over 300 villages ahead of the polls. “We have started investigations and the report will be ready next month,” he said. tns

Hanspal to stay as PEDA chief

Chandigarh: Even as senior Congress leader Lal Singh resigned as Punjab Mandi Board chairman, another former Congress leader HS Hanspal, who recently joined the AAP, has been asked to stay as the Chairman, Punjab Energy Development Agency. TNS

Granthi attacked, 1 booked

Sangrur: In Sular village here, a local attacked a granthi of the village gurdwara. The police have registered a case. TNS

Book shop gutted

Muktsar: A famous book store near the Clock Tower Chowk in Gidderbaha was gutted when a fire broke out on Tuesday.