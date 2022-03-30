'Will probe rural fund misuse'

Chandigarh: The AAP government will probe alleged misuse of rural development funds during the term of the previous Congress government, said Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal here on Tuesday. This comes days after the government stopped all grants to over 300 villages ahead of the polls. “We have started investigations and the report will be ready next month,” he said. tns
Hanspal to stay as PEDA chief
Chandigarh: Even as senior Congress leader Lal Singh resigned as Punjab Mandi Board chairman, another former Congress leader HS Hanspal, who recently joined the AAP, has been asked to stay as the Chairman, Punjab Energy Development Agency. TNS
Granthi attacked, 1 booked
Sangrur: In Sular village here, a local attacked a granthi of the village gurdwara. The police have registered a case. TNS
Book shop gutted
Muktsar: A famous book store near the Clock Tower Chowk in Gidderbaha was gutted when a fire broke out on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Biden's point-person on Russian sanctions to visit India today to discuss 'consequences' of war against Ukraine: White House
Singh's trip coincides with the visit of Russian Foreign Min...