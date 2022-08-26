Will protest till Zira ethanol plant is shut: Farm unions

Ferozepur, August 25
Hundreds of farmers associated with various farm unions continued their protest on Day 36 at Mansurwala village in Zira over alleged contamination of groundwater by an ethanol plant, which belongs to a former SAD MLA.
Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, vice-president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, “We will not allow the management of the ethanol plant to contaminate the groundwater.”
Jasbir Singh Piddi, a farm leader, alleged the ethanol unit was discharging huge amount of effluents into the ground.
Contaminated water
Due to toxic discharge, the groundwater has turned black. Residents of this area are suffering from cancer. — Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, vice-president, KMSC
“Due to toxic discharge, the groundwater has turned black. Residents of this area are suffering from cancer. We will not lift the dharna till this unit is closed,” said Sabhra.
On August 19, a team from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) comprising Justice Jasbir Singh (retired), Chairman, NGT Monitoring Committee, member Subodh Aggarwal and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal had visited the plant and took samples. Last week, Zira residents had observed a complete shutdown.
Satnam Singh of Mansurwala village said, “Contaminated water is not only affecting humans, but the cattle as well.”
Chief Administrative Officer of the distillery Pawan Bansal said the allegations levelled against them were false. “After treating waste water, we reuse it again at the plant,” said Bansal, adding that there was no question of polluting the groundwater.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September