Will protest till Zira ethanol plant is shut: Farm unions

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 25

Hundreds of farmers associated with various farm unions continued their protest on Day 36 at Mansurwala village in Zira over alleged contamination of groundwater by an ethanol plant, which belongs to a former SAD MLA.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, vice-president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, “We will not allow the management of the ethanol plant to contaminate the groundwater.”

Jasbir Singh Piddi, a farm leader, alleged the ethanol unit was discharging huge amount of effluents into the ground.

Contaminated water Due to toxic discharge, the groundwater has turned black. Residents of this area are suffering from cancer. — Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, vice-president, KMSC

“Due to toxic discharge, the groundwater has turned black. Residents of this area are suffering from cancer. We will not lift the dharna till this unit is closed,” said Sabhra.

On August 19, a team from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) comprising Justice Jasbir Singh (retired), Chairman, NGT Monitoring Committee, member Subodh Aggarwal and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal had visited the plant and took samples. Last week, Zira residents had observed a complete shutdown.

Satnam Singh of Mansurwala village said, “Contaminated water is not only affecting humans, but the cattle as well.”

Chief Administrative Officer of the distillery Pawan Bansal said the allegations levelled against them were false. “After treating waste water, we reuse it again at the plant,” said Bansal, adding that there was no question of polluting the groundwater.

#balbir singh seechewal #Ferozepur #groundwater #Pollution