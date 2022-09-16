Will provide affordable treatment, education: Punjab minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra

Bathinda, September 15
Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today said the government had been focusing on providing affordable medical treatment and education in the state, so that students don’t go abroad for higher education.
While inaugurating the 9th Annual Conference of Association of Physicians of India in Bathinda, the minister said the government would open 16 new medical colleges in the state.
He said, “It is great that doctors from across the country have gathered here and will discuss developments taking place in the field of medical science.”
Professor Dr Vitul K Gupta, organising secretary, said, “More than 450 doctors will participate and 75 doctors will present research papers in this conference.”
The minister released a book “Respiratory Emergencies” on the occasion. Jouramajra also visited AIIMS Bathinda along with its director Dr DK Singh.
