Will punish ‘real’ killers of Sidhu Moosewala: Punjab LoP Pratap Singh Bajwa

Bathinda, May 21

Accusing the Centre and the Punjab Government of not being able to provide justice to the family in the murder of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the leader of the opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa today said assured to sent the real killers behind the bars when the Congress forms government. Bajwa addressed the rallies held at Kot Shamir, Pathrala villages and Bathinda city in favour of Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu on Tuesday.

Bajwa also alleged that the BJP is plotting to eliminate the Punjabis economically and the three black laws were part of this plot. He further said that Shiromani Akali Dal is part of this conspiracy of BJP and both parties are two sides of the same coin.

Meanwhile, while addressing the rally, Bajwa said, “Check the record of the government during the last ten years, it has always encouraged anti-Punjab policies. During this time, efforts were made to suppress the minorities and after other communities, three black laws were brought to eliminate the Punjabis economically. He added that farmers had to struggle on the borders of Delhi for a year to get these black laws revoked, due to which over 700 farmers were killed. Similarly, the promises made during the Delhi movement had not been fulfilled. Union Government did not allow the farmers to go to Delhi and killed a young farmer Shubkaran Singh by firing direct bullets, Partap Bajwa alleged.

Blaming the Badal family equally on the issue of agriculture, the leader of the opposition party said that “How can any Punjabi today forget that when these bills were being passed by the Modi government, Harsimrat Kaur Badal was the minister at that time and this family campaigned in favour of these bills for several months.” But when the farmers camped in Badal village, they had to pretend to separate themselves from the BJP, Bajwa added.

He held the Punjab Government responsible for the death of Sidhu Moosewala. Bajwa said that the government itself has admitted in the Supreme Court that Sidhu Moosewala was killed due to the reduction of security. Terming this as a big conspiracy, the leader of the opposition said, “The government has tried to stop the matter by convicting the hired killers, but when the power comes to the hands of the Congress, we assure that justice will be done.” We will throw all the conspirators in jail, including the real killers, including the Chief Minister and those who informed about the security of the singer on social media.

