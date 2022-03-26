Will put end to mobile use, VIP treatment in jails: Bains

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 25

Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains today said the AAP government would put an end to use of mobile phones by jail inmates, adding strict action would be taken against officials found guilty of laxity.

Talking to mediapersons during a surprise visit to the Patiala Central Jail, the minister said: “A popular Punjabi song talks of people getting calls from jail inmates. We will put an end to this culture. All illegal activities being run from jails will end in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, referring to media reports about SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia being given alleged preferential treatment in the jail, Bains said: “All inmates will be treated equally. Henceforth, no VIP treatment will be allowed to anyone.” The Tribune had highlighted how jail officials had allegedly allowed meetings to Majithia.

Bains said the government would introduce a new technology to put an end to all illegal activities being run from inside jails.

The state government was planning to set up de-addiction centres inside the jail premises as around 40 per cent of the inmates were addicts, he said.