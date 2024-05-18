Will question AAP candidates too: Farmers

Chandigarh, May 17
As farmers protesting against the BJP’s nominees are being detained by cops, the farm leaders have now decided to start questioning AAP candidates as well.
Issues to be taken up
Why has the AAP government not given any compensation to dairy farmers affected by lumpy skin disease? When will you release dues of cane farmers? What about the promised Rs 1,000 to every women? — Harinder Lakhowal, Farm Leader
Even BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans’ recent “threats” to farmers have not gone done well with the farming community. “We will also be questioning the top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said farmer leaders.
Addressing mediapersons, farm leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Harinder Lakhowal and Harmeet Kadian said it was their democratic right to question those seeking votes. “We have been peacefully questioning the BJP’s candidates. They send their musclemen who first push farmers and then call the police,” said Rajewal, adding that they had issued strict instructions to farmers not to get provoked or use force.
While coming down heavily on the state BJP chief, Sunil Jakhar, Rajewal said, “Jakhar sympathised with farmers when he was the Congress chief. After joining the BJP, he has forgotten their (farmers) cause.”
The farm leaders said they had prepared a set of questions for the AAP leadership. Lakhowal said, “Why has the AAP government not given any compensation to dairy farmers affected by lumpy skin disease? When will you release dues of cane farmers? What about the promised Rs 1,000 to every women?”
