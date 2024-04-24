Will quit politics if AAP wins all 13 Punjab seats: Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, said he would quit politics if AAP won all 13 seats in the parliamentary elections.

Warring said, “AAP’s claims of securing all 13 seats might end in a resounding defeat, leaving them unable to face the people after the results. Such audacious assertions require substantive achievements and work, which AAP has failed to deliver during its tenure in the state over the past two years.”

He further said he was certain that the AAP’s ‘13-0’ rhetoric, akin to BJP’s ‘400 paar’ predictions, is likely to be met with electoral disappointment. “The absence of tangible progress under the AAP governance has only increased the challenges faced by the state and its people across various sectors. Punjab’s electorate has seen the detrimental impact of AAP administration, with the promised ‘badlaav’ only showcasing negative effects,” said the PPCC chief.

Highlighting the unfulfilled promises and governance shortcomings, Warring emphasised that, “The past two years have been marred by an array of false assurances. Punjab’s farming community continues to endure the repercussions of ineffective governance.”

Asserting the electorate’s discernment and condemning deceptive practices, Warring stated that, “The impending electoral verdict will undoubtedly reflect the populace’s rejection of governance characterised by deceitful practices and dishonesty.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today rebuked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government for their failure in providing compensation to farmers after their crops were damaged by the untimely hailstorm.

“Before the Assembly elections in 2022, the CM used to propagate that the farmers would get compensation for their damaged crop even before girdawari would be conducted. It has been around a week since the wheat crop in many areas of the state have been damaged due to hailstorm, but the farmers haven’t been paid relief,” Bajwa added. He said farmers continued to protest against Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

