Will raise drug issue in Parliament, says Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, April 29

Claiming that residents of Punjab supported him irrespective of their political allegiance, Congress nominee from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency Sukhpal Singh Khaira cautioned Muslims and members of other minority communities of losing special personal privileges if BJP returns to power.

While talking to a section of media after addressing a campaign event organised by former minister Razia Sultana, Khaira appreciated that residents of the region supported him irrespective of their political allegiance as he had been raising issues of all sections of societies in general and minorities in special instead of keeping mum due to political reasons. Corruption, drugs, unemployment and environmental pollution were cited among evils that Khaira vowed to get eradicated by raising voice in the Parliament.

Khaira accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of advocating and nurturing majoritarian and authoritarian administration.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Malerkotla #Sangrur #Sukhpal Khaira