Will raise edu standards, give wings to students' dreams: Bhagwant Mann at mega PTM

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 24

As many as 10 lakh parents today attended a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) at 20,000 schools in the state. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said state-of-the-art government schools in the state would produce “leaders and IAS & IPS officers”. He said the government was committed to raising the standards of government educational institutes. Addressing a gathering here during the mega PTM organised by the state government, he said the students were blessed with enormous capabilities. “They have a dream to excel as bureaucrats, technocrats, doctors and in other capacities. The government is committed to giving wings to their dreams and will leave no stone unturned for the purpose,” he said. The CM said the government had roped in industrial tycoons to set up units in Punjab. “These industries will bring employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

He said earlier the industries used to sign MoUs with “families in power”, but ever since he had assumed charge of government, agreements were being signed for the state.

Training his guns on the Opposition, Mann said due to his pro-Punjab stance, opposition leaders did not miss any chance to target him. “This won’t deter me from performing my duty well,” he said.

Earlier, Mann, accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, had a detailed interaction with students during the PTM. He asked the students about their goals in life and extended best wishes to them for their future.

#bhagwant mann