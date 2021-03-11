Will ramp up health, edu infra: Jaito MLA Amolak Singh

Balwant Garg
Jaito, April 24
AAP’s first-time MLA from Jaito, Amolak Singh, has wrested the reserve seat with a record victory margin in the district. A graduate and son of a teacher, Amolak Singh,30, had never dreamt of joining active politics. It was the sudden demise of his father, Sukhhmander Singh, a social activist and circle incharge of AAP from Kotkapura, that he was persuaded to join active politics.
Demands will be met
People have given me votes on the issues of civic amenities, education and health. I will ensure all their issues are resolved in a timely manner. The AAP government will not only change the fate of the segment, but also fulfil resident’s demands for a better future. — Amolak Singh, Jaito MLA
Till then, like many other youths in the state, Amolak Singh had been nurturing plans to go to Canada or
Australia on study visa and settle down there. But once he joined the active politics, it was paradigm shift for him. He raised the issues of corruption and poor civic amenities in Jaito.
Every rainy season, Jaito town becomes a cesspool, with choked sewage lanes overflowing and making life difficult for the residents. The Civil Hospital here lacks basic necessities and acts as a referral centre.
“Residents of Jaito and adjoining villages wants basic civic amenities, ramping up of educational and health
infrastructure, improvement in the law and order and check on the gangsters and ‘contractors’. I will not let the public down and will ensure that all their hopes and expectation bear fruits. The AAP government will definitely not only change the fate of the segment, but also fulfil all their demands for a better future, said, said Amolak Singh.
