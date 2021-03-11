Will recommend FIR against Sikh history book publishers: Punjab Speaker

Mohali, May 1
Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan today said he would ask the Punjab Government to register an FIR against publishers of books banned by the Punjab School Education Board on Saturday and officials who had approved these.
Sandhwan, who was at the PSEB complex to urge farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa to lift his ongoing dharna, said he would take up the issue with the state government and demand registration of an FIR against the publishers as well as erring officials. He said departmental action had already been initiated against the officials.
Sirsa, who had been holding the dharna for a few months, said the books had content that was not in accordance with the Sikh history. After the assurance by the Speaker, he ended the dharna.
