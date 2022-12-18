Will resolve Sikh issues: Yogi Adityanath to SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said all pending issues of the Sikh community brought to his notice by a Shiromani Akali Dal-SGPC delegation would be resolved.

This assurance was given by the CM to a high-level delegation led by SAD president Sukhbir Badal. In a press statement, Sukhbir said with the intervention of Yogi Adityanath, the displacement of Sikhs from lands being cultivated by them had been prevented in 2020.

The UP Chief Minister announced that he would not allow any Sikh farmer or Punjabi to be victimised in Uttar Pradesh.