Will resolve Sikh issues: Yogi Adityanath to SAD

Chandigarh, December 17
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said all pending issues of the Sikh community brought to his notice by a Shiromani Akali Dal-SGPC delegation would be resolved.
This assurance was given by the CM to a high-level delegation led by SAD president Sukhbir Badal. In a press statement, Sukhbir said with the intervention of Yogi Adityanath, the displacement of Sikhs from lands being cultivated by them had been prevented in 2020.
The UP Chief Minister announced that he would not allow any Sikh farmer or Punjabi to be victimised in Uttar Pradesh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...