Will restart agri course at Faridkot college: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhwan has said that BSc (Agriculture) course will be started at Government Barjindra College, Faridkot, soon. He was presiding over a meeting at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat to discuss the resumption of the course at the college.

He said the last batch of students was admitted to the course at the college in 2019. That batch was currently in the final year. He said the course was being restarted to safeguard the future of students.

