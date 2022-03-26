Will revive stir, if needed, says Tikait

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 25

The farmers’ struggle was not over and if the Centre felt the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was divided, it was wrong, said SKM leader Rakesh Tikait here today. Addressing around 3,000 members of nearly 50 farm unions and social organisations near Amb Sahib Gurdwara here, Tikait said if the need arose, they would hold the agitation again.

The farmers demanded withdrawal of decision to end permanent representation of Punjab and Haryana members in the BBMB, action against those responsible for distorting Sikh history in syllabus books of the Punjab School Education Board, dismissal from the Union Cabinet of Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Khiri case and punishment to Ashish Mishra and other accomplices, release of imprisoned farmers, law to fix the MSP for all crops as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee and guaranteed procurement of these crops under the MSP.

A 35-member delegation led by Tikait and Dr Darshan Pal submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through Governor Banwarilal Purohit. —