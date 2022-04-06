Will rid Ferozepur of backward tag: AAP MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, April 5

Around 50 years ago, newly elected AAP MLA Ranbir Bhullar’s grandfather had contested the Assembly elections from Ferozepur on the Congress ticket and had lost by a narrow margin of 945 votes. Five decades down, he realised the dream of his grandfather Sukhchain Singh Bhullar by winning the Ferozepur Urban seat with a margin of 19,142 votes, trouncing two heavyweights — four-time MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi (BJP) and two-time Congress legislator Parminder Singh Pinki.

Ranbir started his political innings as a student leader. He contested the Panjab University Senate elections thrice in a row, but lost every time. However, his fourth electoral bout took him straight to the Vidhan Sabha.

“I always wanted to serve people. God has finally given me the opportunity to can work for them,” said Bhullar, adding he wished to remove the tag of “backward area” from Ferozepur district.

“I will work on a three-point agenda — healthcare, education and sports. Besides, I will motive the youth to channel their energy towards something constructive so that they get out of the shackles of drugs,” the AAP MLA said.

He further said, “If the government works hard for the youth, they will not immigrate in search of greener pastures.”

Bhullar was one of the founder AAP members in the district and was made the party’s district president ahead of the elections. “I wish to develop the historic city of Ferozepur and explore tourism potential to create jobs and trade opportunities for the local population,” he said.

#rana gurmit singh sodhi #ranbir singh bhullar