Will run govt for 2 days a week from Jalandhar, says CM Mann

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who held a series of meetings with his party workers and leaders ahead of Jalandhar (West) bypoll, today said: “The state government will run for two days in a week from Jalandhar.” The bypoll is scheduled for July 10.

The Chief Minister first met with ministers, MLAs, MPs and functionaries at a hotel in Jalandhar. Later, he held a meeting with around 400 booth workers from Jalandhar (West) at a local resort. He also visited Dera Baba Pargat Nath and another dera in Nakodar in the evening.

Mann reiterated that he would be shifting his base for two days in a week to his newly hired house in Jalandhar. He added that his family would also campaign along with him in Jalandhar (West).

Speaking to party leaders at the meeting, the CM said he hadn’t hired the house just for Jalandhar (West) bypoll, but to ensure better connect with the people.

Sources said: “The CM pointed out that he was doing this for the convenience of the people. Those coming from Amritsar and Gurdaspur should not travel 250 km to meet the CM.” The CM said he would be shifting shortly. On the occasion, AAP also disbursed kits to booth in-charges, which included stickers, flags and banners. The party has also launched a poster of the campaign — “AAP di sarkar, AAP da MLA”.

AAP would soon start “Jam Samvad” programme of its candidate Mohinder Bhagat, who would visit 15 booths per day. Sources said the CM had asked his party workers, MLAs and ministers not to issue any controversial statement on social media platforms and they should only stick to promises which were achievable.

Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harpal Singh Cheema, Balkar Singh, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Baljit Kaur, MP-elects Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Malvinder Singh Kang, MLA Raman Arora and Harchand Singh Barsat, among others were also present.

