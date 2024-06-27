Will secure Punjab’s financial interests, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

Newly elected Member of Parliament from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre worked under a political conspiracy to damage the financial interests of Punjab.

Hayer said he would raise the issues of non-release of Rural Development Fund and Mandi Development Fund worth around Rs 7,000 crore and withholding of funds under the National Health Mission, Sarv Sikhiya Abhiyan and other schemes.

