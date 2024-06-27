Will secure Punjab’s financial interests, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

New Delhi, June 26
Newly elected Member of Parliament from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre worked under a political conspiracy to damage the financial interests of Punjab.
Hayer said he would raise the issues of non-release of Rural Development Fund and Mandi Development Fund worth around Rs 7,000 crore and withholding of funds under the National Health Mission, Sarv Sikhiya Abhiyan and other schemes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
South Africa defeat Afghanistan by 9 wickets, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat
CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case
Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens