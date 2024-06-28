Will seek Amritpal’s support, say rebel Akalis

Chandigarh, June 27
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership today again invited the rebel group to raise its issues on the party platform even as the rebel group, which is demanding the ouster of Sukhbir Singh Badal, said it would seek the support from any panthic leader, even Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, for the strengthening of the party.
Addressing mediapersons at the party headquarters here, Dr Daljit Cheema said these leaders (rebels) always say one thing in party meetings and do quite the opposite outside.
He appealed to these leaders not to let their personal failures make them so desperate as to harm the organisation to which they owe their very political existence. “I humbly appeal to them on behalf of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to come express whatever views they have on the party platform.”
Cheema said to strengthen the party from the grassroots level to the top, Sukhbir Singh Badal would continue to hold meetings with the party cadre in the days ahead.
Rebel leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said they were in the process of preparing a letter of apology to the Akal Takht Jathedar and also seeking support from all panthic leaders and groups for the growth of the Akali Dal.
