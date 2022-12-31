Will set up fast-track courts to resolve NRIs’ issues: Minister

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said the government will soon set up fast-track courts to facilitate the NRIs in addressing their issues.

Presiding over fifth ‘Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni’ held at Guru Nanak Dev University, he said these courts would ensure speedy redressal of civil cases.

Expressing satisfaction over the response of Punjabi diaspora towards the milni initiative, Dhaliwal said the NRIs would be made active partners in the state’s progress. He also lauded the contribution of the the NRIs in development of villages and cities.

He further pointed out that nodal officers were being deputed to get the issues of NRIs resolved at the earliest.

The minister heard problems of NRIs from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran and directed the civil and police officials to resolve their complaints immediately.

He also sahred a WhatsApp number 90560-09884 for the NRIs to file complaints. A total of 103 cases were heard during the event.