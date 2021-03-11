Will set up govt college, crop storage unit: Rampura Phul MLA Balkar Sidhu

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 26

Renowned Punjabi singer and first-time MLA Balkar Sidhu (50) aims to provide basic amenities in the Rampura Phul Assembly segment in Bathinda district.

Listing out his priorities, the singer-turned-politician said: “Despite the fact that two ministers had represented this segment, the condition of basic amenities here is in a bad shape.”

Balkar said: “In schools, one teacher is handling around 100 students. Even health centres don’t have sufficient staff. First, we will employ proper staff in schools and health centres, so that they can work properly.” Further, he claims that we would upgrade the government hospitals and provide all healthcare services to the patients here.

Balkar said: “I will also set up a government college here. I have already taken up the matter with the Chief Minister and the Education Minister.” “We will also establish a cold storage for the potato crop as it is produced in large quantities in this area. However, due to no storage facilities, the crop gets spoiled and farmers suffer losses,” he added. On his victory, Balkar gives credit to Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal as the entire Punjab has given them love.

The MLA further said: “At the request of the people of Rampura Phul, I have taken up the issue of the construction of a park in the city with the CM. Now, the work on the park is all set to start at the market committee land.”

Meanwhile, Balkar also raised certain questions on the development works carried out by former MLAs in his constituency. He said a probe would be carried out to find out wrongdoings in laying the interlocking tiles and various other development works in the Assembly segment.