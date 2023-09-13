Punjab will showcase rich legacy across country: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 12

Punjab will showcase its rich heritage across the country. The state tourism and cultural affairs minister, Anmol Gagan Mann, assured artistes and stall operators at the maiden Tourist Summit and Travel Mart held here that such events would be held across the country in future.

The artistes and participants said that the event showcased the folk colours, heritage, food and unseen places of Punjab. Similarly, the state government must also set up such stalls in the fairs held in different parts of the country.

While the stall owners appreciated the initiative of the government, they also appealed to the minister to showcase Punjab’s rich heritage in other states.

