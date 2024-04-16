‘Will spread mistrust’, Jagir Kaur on denial of Sangrur ticket to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 15

Siding with former MP Sukhdev Dhindsa and his son Parminder Dhindsa over not getting Lok Sabha ticket from SAD for Sangrur seat, party leader Jagir Kaur today said that the party leadership should not have broken the trust of those who had returned to the party fold.

Having herself rejoined the party last month, Jagir said such a move would not go down well with those who had come back to the party fold again. “Party chief Sukhbir Badal should have discussed his decision with Dhindsas before announcing the ticket for Iqbal Singh Jhundan. When I talked to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on phone, he was quite upset on the announcement,” she said.

The former SGPC chief added that, “I am told that the father-son duo had joined due to their desire of getting an LS ticket from the party. We do not know under what compulsion our party president has taken a decision of not giving them the ticket. But it was not taken in the right way, that too at a time when everyone was getting back into the party fold. Such a move can spread mistrust in the party. I am not criticising the decision of my party leadership. Instead, my statement should be taken as a feedback in the right earnest.”

On the issue of former SAD MLA Pawan Tinu quitting the party to join AAP on Sunday, a former Akali minister said, “Tinu was always given due respect in the party and all his suggestions were given proper hearing. He got whatever best he deserved. I really do not know how he will praise the leaders in his new party whom he had always been criticising”.

On the buzz that she could contest from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Jagir said, “Neither am I interested in getting a ticket, nor have I asked for it. I will support anyone whom the party gives the ticket.” She wished good luck to her arch rival and Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Khaira for contesting from Sangrur. “May he get success and remain in charhdi kala,” she said while showing a changed stance for him.

