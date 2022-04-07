Will strictly deal with drug peddlers: Fauja Singh Sarari, Guruharsahai MLA

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, April 6

After hanging his ‘khakhi’ uniform in 2020 after almost four decades of service in the police department, Fauja Singh Sarari decided to join the politics. Little did the retired inspector know that he would become an MLA in no time. “I wanted to serve the people post retirement and was influenced with AAP’s convener Arvind Kejriwal and his ideology,” said Fauja.

“My main objective is to usher in development in Guruharsahai, which has remained neglected for long,” said Sarari. After completing his graduation in 1982 from Ram Sukh Dass College in Ferozepur, Sarari had joined the Punjab Police in 1984 as constable. Later, after putting in almost 36 years of service, he retired as Inspector from Bathinda.

“I was a sportsperson and won silver medal in state-level athletics championship in high jump. I feel sports can be the best way to channelise the energy of the youth, who are trapped in the peril of drug menace”, said Sarari.

“Being a policeman myself I am well aware about the functioning and loopholes of the department. I assure you that the police will strictly deal with the drug peddlers. I have met the SSP today to discuss this issue,” said Sarari.

Slamming the Congress and SAD, Sarari said both parties were responsible for the “underdevelopment” in Guruharsahai. “Most of the people belonging to my area are illiterate. They have been treating leaders and officers like demigods. But I want to change this system. I want to show them that a ‘common man’ like me, without much security and people around, can also change their lives. The politicians and the officers are only the ‘public servant’ but the problem is that the people are not aware. The mentality of the people has to change.” he said.

Sarari has three daughters. “I am thankful to God that they are highly qualified and self dependent. My younger daughter is helping me these days in my day-to-day work”, said Sarari, who won the Assembly polls by a margin of 10,574 votes by defeating SAD’s heavyweight Vardev Singh Noni Mann in a direct contest.