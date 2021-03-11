Will submit to the majesty of law: Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Chandigarh, May 19
Soon after the Supreme Court imposed a one-year jail term on him in a 1988 road rage case, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Thursday he “will submit to the majesty of law”.
Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against inflation.
“Will submit to the majesty of law...,” he said in a tweet.
A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul on Thursday allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.
Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of “voluntarily causing hurt” to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.
“...we feel there is an error apparent on the face of record...therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year...,” the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.
Earlier in the day, Sidhu rode an elephant in Patiala to register a symbolic protest against rising prices of essential commodities.
Talking to reporters, he said the rise in inflation had hit the budget of the poor, farmers, labourers and middle-class families.
