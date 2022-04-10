Will take everyone along, says new Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring

Amrinder Singh Brar, also called Raja Warring, was appointed the party’s new Punjab chief in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu by Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Will take everyone along, says new Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring

Amrinder Singh Brar- File photo

PTI

Chandigarh, April 10

Amrinder Singh Brar, the new chief of the Punjab Congress, promised to take every party leader and worker along to strengthen the organisation in the state, where the faction-ridden party was ousted from power in the recently held Assembly polls.

New Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the state, Partap Singh Bajwa, said he will fight tooth and nail for the rights of Punjab and its public.

Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who has been appointed as the working president of the state Congress, and Deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal too said the entire state unit will work as a team.

Amrinder Singh Brar, also called Raja Warring, was appointed the party’s new Punjab chief in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Warring, who was the transport minister in the last Congress government, won the Assembly elections from the Gidderbaha constituency.

Sidhu was asked to tender his resignation after the party’s debacle in the elections.

Bajwa, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was elected as an MLA from the Qadian Assembly constituency.

“I promise to work alongside every worker & leader of the party to strengthen the party & carry forward the ideology,” Warring said in a tweet after his appointment as the Punjab Congress president.

“I am grateful to Hon’ble Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji & Shri @RahulGandhi ji for bestowing upon me the responsibility of President of @INCPunjab,” tweeted Warring.

In his tweet, Bajwa thanked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for his appointment as the legislature party leader.

“I will fight tooth & nail for rights of Punjab and its public,” he said.

Responding to a congratulatory message from Warring, Bajwa said he is looking forward to working together as a team and strengthen the party.

Both Ashu and Chabbewal said that the entire state unit will work as a team to further strengthen the party.

Chabbewal tweeted,”l will become the voice of my Punjabis in Assembly! Greatly honoured, my sincere thanks to @INCIndia for conferring upon me responsibility of Dy. CLP! I assure to perform my duty with due diligence & commitment”.

Congratulating Warring, Bajwa and Ashu, he said, “…sure of a great team work and hopeful to exceed the expectations of our people of Punjab and strengthen our party.” Ashu thanked the party high command, said, “Let’s everyone in the organisation pledge to work together to strengthen the party”.

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu also congratulated the new team.

“Congratulations to Raja warring and Bharat Bhushan Ashu … wish them the best always ….Congratulations for Partap Bajwa ji and Chhabewal saheb …. They will be pillars of strength in the Vidhan Sabha for the congress,” tweeted Sidhu.

Ahead of the appointments, a section of Punjab Congress leaders had been holding meetings and batting for a key role for Sidhu.

The Congress received a drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls, winning only 18 seats, as the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power bagging 92 of the 117 Assembly segments.

Sidhu was defeated by AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevan Jyot Kaur from Amritsar East.

Following the poll debacle in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab—Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked the party’s state unit chiefs to put in their papers.

Sidhu, too, had tendered his resignation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

2
Nation

Kartik Vasudev dreamt of going to Canada to pursue higher education but fate had other plans, says family

3
Punjab

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

4
Nation

60-feet-long steel bridge stolen in Bihar’s Sasaram

5
World

Pakistan political crisis: Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

6
World

Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence

7
Punjab

Punjab Congress appointments: High command tries to maintain region, experience and caste balance

8
Punjab

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

9
World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan holds emergency meeting of his Cabinet

10
World

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Imran of seeking military intervention by delaying vote

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act ...

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new Prime Minister

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

Combined Opposition has already named PML-N president Shehba...

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Federal Investigation Agency and airport officials say that ...

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Attempted effort for a ‘change’ failed as the Defence Minist...

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

Says the party will contest upcoming Assembly polls under th...

Cities

View All

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Monopolised sale of Books, uniform: Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Cab, auto drivers' strike on April 12 in tricity

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

IMD warns of ‘heat wave conditions’ in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Farmers urge govt to release Rs 900-crore dues

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Patiala: Thrashed at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, elderly awaits justice