Will take Rs 1 as pay, no pension: Jaswant Singh

Amargarh, March 22

Known for his business and philanthropic work, Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra wants to bring quick improvement in health, education and other facilities in his constituency. He is hopeful to see quick action and makeover in coming months.

Govt got cracking from Day 1 Our government has started the work from Day 1 and all would see a change in sometime. Even before results, I was working for my area. — Jaswant S Gajjan Majra, Amargarh MLA

“Being in business and social work, I am accessible to all residents and I know majority of my voters personally as I hail from the constituency. Our government has started the work from Day 1,” he said.

He got 44,523 votes while SAD(A) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann got 38,480. “I am serious to fulfil all poll promises, made with my voters. During my election campaign, I did not make big promises with my voters, but made only those promise, which could be fulfilled as I am in politics to serve voters , not like other party candidates, who have been fooling residents” he said. .

Apart from 120 panchayats, the Amargarh constituency has two urban areas, including Amargarh and Ahemdgarh. Earlier the Amargarh constituency was part of Sangrur district, but now it has come under Malerkotla district.

“When I got the ticket, I had announced that it I would only take Re 1 as salary and would not take any pension. Our state is already facing financial problems and we should think about it seriously,” he said.