Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

PTI

Chandigarh, March 21

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government would take strict action against anyone who tried to disturb the state's peace and harmony, days after the police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Amritpal, however, escaped when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

In his first reaction to the police action, Mann said he had received several calls from people praising his government.

"People are telling me, you have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab. In this matter, we will support you," Mann said in a video message.

Mann said Punjab's peace, harmony, and the country's progress were his top priorities.

“We will not spare any force working against the country,” the CM said, adding that people had given a responsibility to the AAP by giving it a huge mandate in the elections.

“I thank the 3 crore Punjabis for their cooperation in this operation (against Amritpal and 'Waris Punjab De'). There was not a single report of any untoward incident from the state. It has boosted my confidence that people want peace and progress," said Mann.

He asserted that under the leadership of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party is a "100 per cent secular party".

“We never play politics in the name of religion, caste and hatred,” he added.