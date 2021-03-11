Will upgrade Balluana to subdivision: MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, May 1
Aam Aadmi Party’s Balluana legislator Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir (41) had joined the party in March 2021 after having quit the Congress. He believed that the successive governments had not done justice to the reserved constituency, which is spread over 71 villages having 85 gram panchayats.
Health infra in focus
The community health centre in Seetogunno village has been reduced to a referral point. Besides, facilities at health centres in Ramsara and Wahabwala villages do not meet the norms. — Amandeep Singh, Balluana MLA
He says people in the constituency do not get sufficient canal water for irrigation and drinking. The reason being the “faulty” designing of Lambi minor (sub-canal) and delayed reconstruction of Ramsara and other sub-canals.
Musafir further says farmers of his segment have not been paid adequate compensation for the crop loss suffered because of surplus water diverted from Lambi to Balluana villages.
Healthcare is also on his priority list. “The community health centre in Seetogunno village has been reduced to a referral point. It lacks ambulances. Besides, facilities at health centres in Ramsara and Wahabwala villages do not meet the prescribed standards,” the MLA says, adding that the healthcare infrastructure will be ramped up.
Also on his agenda is to upgrade Seetogunno sub-tehsil to subdivision, besides speeding up the construction of the government college building at Sukhchain village to make it fully functional by the next academic session.
“The open wildlife sanctuary will be developed. It can attract tourists if protected species are taken care of,” Musafir adds.
