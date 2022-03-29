'Will work for better education facilities': Tarunpreet Sond, Khanna MLA

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 28

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) first-timer, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, scripted history by trouncing Industries Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli from Khanna in the recently held Assembly elections.

Sond (38), joined the AAP in January 2012, after being inspired by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s book titled “Swaraj”.

“The traditional parties that had ruled Punjab after Independence failed to fulfil the aspirations of public. Thus, the voters brought about a change by voting the AAP to power,” said the AAP MLA.

Sond, a Class XII passout had polled 62,425 votes, which accounted for 48.55 per cent of the total votes, while Kotli (48), grandson of slain Chief Minister Beant Singh, lost his security deposit by failing to get even the minimum required 16.67 per cent vote share. Kotli, who had won two consecutive elections from Khanna in 2012 and 2017, could secure only 20,305 votes.

Sond, who tasted success in his maiden election, said he was inspired by the anti-corruption movement spearheaded by Anna Hazare, in which Kejriwal also took a prominent part.

“I worked at the grassroots level before contesting the Assembly poll. I was appalled by the plight of residents in the Khanna segment,” Sond asserted.

Having served as incharge of the AAP’s industry, trade, transport and BC wing in Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Sond runs a soap and detergent manufacturing unit.

Listing his priorities, the Khanna MLA said, “The new regime will live up to the expectations of residents. We will take up the cudgels against the widespread drug menace, traffic chaos and pollution on a priority basis.”

Sond has promised overall development and better education, health facilities and infrastructure to regain the lost glory of Khanna.