Will work for state’s welfare: Jakhar

Chandigarh, July 4
The BJP today appointed former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar as the new state president.
A formal announcement was made by BJP national president JP Nadda.
Came close to being cm in 2021
- Sunil Jakhar (69) from Panjkosi village in Fazilka district is the youngest son of Congress stalwart and former Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar
- Before joining the BJP, Jakhar won three Assembly polls between 2002 and 2012 from Abohar. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2017 byelection from Gurdaspur
- Earlier, he served as president of the Pradesh Congress Committee and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly
- He closely missed being CM of Punjab in 2021 after Charanjit Singh Channi was favoured by Rahul Gandhi
Jakhar, a Congress man, joined the BJP last year when he was issued a show-cause notice for allegedly using derogatory language against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Jakhar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narenda Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda for reposing their trust in him and giving him the important responsibility of the Punjab BJP president. “I will work relentlessly to safeguard the interests of Punjab and aspirations of every Punjabi,” he said.
In a statement, former Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said, “As the state president, I enjoyed a lot of love and support,” he said.
“I must have made many mistakes while working during such a long political career. I am sorry for that, but your support and love has always been my strength and will continue to be my strength,” he said.
