Will work to get NH tag for Gurdaspur-Mukerian road

For the BJP, it was difficult to choose a candidate from Gurdaspur. However, what went in favour of Sujanpur three-time MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu was the fact that he belongs to the Rajput community, which has a strong presence in Pathankot district, a part of the Gurdaspur constituency. He is an affable, soft-spoken and non-controversial politician. He was the Deputy Speaker in the state Assembly. He shot into prominence in the 2017 Assembly poll when he beat his rival by 23,000 votes which was the largest margin in Punjab. In an interview with Ravi Dhaliwal, Babbu says, “I have been working assiduously for the voter for the last more than two decades and am sure of my victory.” The excerpts

All contenders will accompany me when I file my nomination papers. They will also campaign for me. I have support among voters of the constituency. I have been working assiduously for them for the last more than two decades.

Do you think people, who were denied ticket, will help you?

Nearly a month before the ticket was announced, we had promised each other that all of us would respect the decision of the high command. All contenders will accompany me when I file my nomination papers. They will also campaign for me. I have support among voters of the constituency. I have been working assiduously for them for the last more than two decades. Bringing drinking water to the under-developed block of Dhar is my biggest contribution.

Senior BJP leaders admit that incumbent MP Sunny Deol has damaged the party. How will you convince the voter to vote for you?

I do not think he has done any damage at all. He is not a politician but has slowly learnt the tricks of the trade. He has spent Central funds on public-welfare projects. During Covid, he provided government hospitals with ambulances and oxygen cylinders. In any case, Deol does not matter, what matters are welfare policies of the Modi government.

If elected, how will you deal with the problems of the constituency?

This constituency has a long border with Pakistan. The first challenge will be to counter the threat of drones being sent in by state and non-state actors of Pakistan. These carry payloads of narcotics, arms and ammunition. The drugs are then distributed among the border youth before they make their way to other cities. If elected, I will approach the DRDO to find out an antidote to drones and ensure more rehabilitation centres are opened.

In 2019, Sunny Deol won by 80,000 votes when the BJP and SAD were together. Now they have split, how do you see things?

I have pockets of influence in almost all Sikh-dominated Assembly seats while the BJP has traditionally been very strong in Bhoa, Pathankot, Sujanpur and Dinanagar. I have made plans to reach out to the Jat Sikh and Christian voters. The BJP government at the Centre has done so much for the people. I am sure they will vote for the party. I have formed a campaign committee which comprises people from all nine Assembly seats.

The 25 km stretch of Gurdaspur-Mukerian road is in a bad shape. The Tibri cantonment is located on this portion. Will you get it converted into a national highway?

The process to convert a road into a national highway is a long and cumbersome one. However, one has to start somewhere. I will take up the matter with the Union Government on my first visit to Delhi. Besides, I will also take up the issue of establishing a Mukerian-Gurdaspur railway link which will shorten the distance people have to travel to reach Delhi and other cities.

