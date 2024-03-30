Winds of change have begun: Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 29

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said the winds of change had started in Punjab and that Punjabis were getting ready to uproot ‘jhadoo’, ‘khooni panja’ and ‘kamal da phul’ from the state.

The SAD president’s ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ today reached Rampura Phul and Maur constituencies. He was accompanied by Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, besides Sikander Singh Maluka and Harinder Singh Mehraj in Maur and Rampura Phul respectively.

Thanking the people for giving good response to the yatra across the state, Sukhbir said, “Now, the contest has become one of Punjab ‘di fauj’ -– SAD against the Delhi-based parties.” Urging the people to stay steadfast in their resolve to support their own regional party, Sukhbir said, “If you do not do this, future generations will not forgive you.”

Stating that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had taken Punjab back by decades during the past seven years, the SAD president said, “The erstwhile Congress government befooled farmers with false oaths of complete loan waiver.”

#Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal