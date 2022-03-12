Winning, losing part of game: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 11

A day after the Congress debacle in the Assembly elections, PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu said winning or losing was part of the game.

Foundation for ‘badlav’

I congratulate the AAP people who have changed the traditional system and laid a new foundation for ‘badlav’ (change). I see my progress with their prosperity. — Navjot Singh Sidhu, PCC Chief

Sidhu today went to the Amritsar East constituency, which he represented as a lawmaker. Asked whether accountability would be fixed or if he would own moral responsibility, the PCC chief replied: “In cricket, a player may score a century on one day, and may fail to score on another day.”

On his negligible presence in the campaigning in other places, he said when the party high command had given the reins in the hands of his younger brother Charanjit Singh Channi, he stepped aside.

Welcoming the power shift in favour of the AAP in Punjab, he said: “This politics was for change. I congratulate the AAP people who have changed the traditional system and laid a new foundation for ‘badlav’ (change). It should be accepted humbly because the people’s voice is the voice of God. I never see win or loss in them. I see my progress with their prosperity. There is no question of profit or loss.”

On the party’s decision on the CM face, Sidhu said: “It is not right to go deep into whether the people liked the high command’s choice or not.”

Meanwhile, launching an attack on his rivals, he said they fell in the same pit they had dug for him. “As you sow, so shall you reap. Who says that the punishment for sacrilege has not been given? Where are those who pursued politics in the name of Panth? I have always raised my voice for justice in sacrilege cases and against corruption. Punjab’s progress is not possible till its finances are streamlined,” he added.

On his future plans, Sidhu said his aim was to ensure prosperity of Punjab. “I stand by Punjab and will always be there for its progress,” he added.

