 Winter Session: Congress takes on Punjab govt for failing to implement old pension scheme : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Winter Session: Congress takes on Punjab govt for failing to implement old pension scheme

Winter Session: Congress takes on Punjab govt for failing to implement old pension scheme

Stages walkout over session not being extended

Winter Session: Congress takes on Punjab govt for failing to implement old pension scheme

Congress leaders after staging a walkout from the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, November 29

Punjab Government has not implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for its employees despite tall announcements by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on the floor of the House last November. This was stated by Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa during zero hour on the concluding day of the Assembly here today.

Scheme enforced in 3 Cong-ruled states

The old pension scheme, under which the entire pension amount used to be given by the government, was discontinued from April 1, 2004. The Congress governments in three states, including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, have already implemented the scheme. Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition

Congress MLAs later walked out of the Punjab Assembly after Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan refused to extend the current winter session. The Opposition leaders claimed they were not given enough time to discuss the state's burning issues, including the deteriorating law and order situation and drugs.

Earlier, Bajwa said: “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also made statements about the implementation of the old pension scheme. The national convener of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, had said the scheme had been accepted in principle.

Giving examples of people suffering in the border zone, former Congress minister Sukhjnder Singh Randhawa raised the issue of pitiable health services at Kalanaur for a population in a radius of more than 40 km. The hospital, which had seven doctors in 2021-22, today has only one full time and one part-time doctor.

SAD MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi raised the question regarding the failure of the police in answering how gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was interviewed on a TV channel while he was officially lodged at Bathinda jail.

The PPCC chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, pointed at the problems being faced by farmers, arhtiyas and rice shellers in sending their rice to the central procurement agencies. He also spoke on the need for a clarification on gangster Bishnoi’s interview.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said, “Despite such a hue and cry over the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal, we still don’t have White Paper on the issue to give us clarity. The state needs to call an all-party meeting in the presence of subject experts to chalk out a future plan on state waters,” he said.

BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma said, “The state has a balance of Rs 198 crore in the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna for 2023-24, which can be utilised in providing houses to the poor if the state worked on the issue at the earliest. At least 1,500 people can get homes.”

Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna said, “At least 15 villages in Fazilka were facing the problem of clearing the sand accumulated in their fields during the recent floods.”

#Congress #Harpal Cheema


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US files charges against two Indians for bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Ludhiana

Two gangsters wanted in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapping case killed in firing

3
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

4
India

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

5
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

6
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

7
Punjab Punjab Vidhan Sabha session

When will OPS be implemented, Congress leader Partap Bajwa asks AAP government in Punjab

8
Delhi

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

9
Himachal

Pro-Khalistan slogans appear on walls near Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una; probe begins

10
India

'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Top News

US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next

Oldest Manipur militant group signs peace pact

Oldest Manipur militant group UNLF signs peace pact

Centre’s decision on Delhi CS tenure upheld by SC

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

In Punjab, single mothers, HIV and cancer-afflicted to get ration cards

In Punjab, single mothers, HIV and cancer-afflicted to get ration cards


Cities

View All

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Boy assaults city school principal with iron rod

Spy camera in PG washroom; girl, male friend held

Promised job, city resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Chandigarh MC plans ‘intelligent’ community centres

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

Sonia Gandhi releases book on Mallikarjun Kharge’s political journey

VB nabs absconding GST officer’s aide

VB nabs absconding GST officer’s aide

Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

Residents allege use of substandard material in road recarpeting work

Ex-DCP quits BJP, joins Congress

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Stray Cattle Menace-I: Despite rise in mishaps, strays wander freely

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death