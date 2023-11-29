Winter session: ED, CBI being used to terrorise Opposition-ruled states, alleges Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 28

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today launched a direct attack on the BJP-led Centre for meting out a step-motherly treatment not just to Punjab, but to all Opposition-ruled states by hitting them “financially or terrorising them through the ED or the CBI”.

Addressing the Assembly on the first day of the two-day winter session, Mann sought the cooperation of the House, stating that Punjab needed to stand on its own feet as there’s “anti-Punjab” sentiment. The CM said, “The cash credit limit (CCL) for buying foodgrain for the Centre is granted to the state as if we are being given alms. If we want coal to run our thermal power plants, we are told to get it on a ship via Sri Lanka. We had to raise the issue at the highest level to get the method of coal transportation from the mines to our plants changed.”

Mann alleged the Centre was defaming farmers of the state by blaming them for pollution whereas growers in other states were equally responsible for burning crop residue. “The Centre wants to abolish the MSP given on foodgrain,” he alleged.

“We are not even getting our share of the Rural Development Fund and have to repeatedly remind them to give us our share of the GST collected from Punjab,” said Mann, adding that the Modi government suffered from anti-Punjab syndrome.

“If it were left to them (the BJP), they will not shy away from eliminating the name of Punjab from the National Anthem,” he added.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, he said former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had not spoken a word against the BJP.

Mann also told the House that the government was using several tech-based tools and artificial intelligence in governance, especially in the PWD, taxation, revenue, health and agriculture departments.

Since the issue of fiscal health of the state was also raised by the Opposition, Mann countered them by stating that there was no dearth of funds and the money was being used for people’s welfare by offering free electricity, medicines and education.

