Winter session: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa seeks legal backing for MSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

During Zero Hour, the Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today sought to move a resolution over non-fulfilment of commitments made by the Union Agriculture Minister in December 2021.

He said a settlement was reached between the Centre and farmers wherein the former agreed to bring a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP).

Bajwa said since farmers from Punjab under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had played a significant role in sustaining the agitation on borders of Delhi, the Assembly must pass a resolution condemning the Centre for not fulfilling its commitment on the MSP, withdrawal of cases against farmers, compensation agreements, discussions on the Electricity Bill and exemption for farmers over stubble burning.

