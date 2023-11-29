Winter session: Tributes to former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, ex-MLA Harbant Singh Datewal

On Day 1 of the winter session, the Vidhan Sabha paid tributes to former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, former MLA Harbant Singh Datewal, freedom fighters Amar Singh Sukhija and Jawahar Lal, Begum Munnawar Un Nisa, the wife of former Nawab of Malerkotla, and social activist Balwant Singh Khera, who fought for justice to the victims of the Malta boat tragedy

Congress MLA Pargat Singh’s request that the name of Prof Balwinder Kaur, who committed suicide during the teachers’ protest, be included in the references was not accepted by the Speaker

Two Bills passed

The Punjab Goods and Services (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to impose 28 per cent GST on online gaming

The Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which allows the state to amend the Act so as to change the borrowing limit in consonance with the limit fixed by the Centre

3 calling attention motions

Motion on the widespread cases of dengue, raised by SAD MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi. He said the death rate in dengue this year was high and demanded that the government should create more awareness of the disease and how to prevent it, besides reducing the cost of treatment. Health Minister Balbir Singh denied that the death rate was high, and said there was no dearth of medicines or even laervicides

Motion on providing special pension to the destitute, physically challenged and orphaned children was moved by AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke. Minister Baljit Kaur gave the data on how the government had already covered them in the social security net

Motion seeking better sewerage disposal facilities in Mandarin was moved by AAP MLA Dr Vijay Singla. Local Government Minister Balkar Singh assured him that he was looking into the matter and a solution would be found out to dispose of the seeds scientifically

