With 25K acres, Mansa tops state in moong cultivation

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 16

Buoyant by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s announcement of MSP on moong, farmers have taken a big leap

to bring a whooping 96,000 acres under the legume cultivation this season, which is more than double the area (around 42,000 acres) from the previous season.

Mansa tops the state in moong cultivation by bringing 25,000 acres under the crop. Expert claims farmers can reap the benefits from the 60-day moong cultivation and earn a handsome income. The Centre has fixed the MSP on moong at Rs 7,275 a quintal.

MSP promise working For the first time,I have opted for moong cultivation. After the state government promised to buy moong at MSP, many farmers in the area were motivated to bring more area under its cultivation. —Karamjit Singh, Bathinda farmer

Nirmal Singh, a farmer from Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, who has been cultivating moong traditionally, says moon cultivation improves the health of soil in his fields by increasing the content of nitrogen, which lowers the need for fertilisers for paddy and basmati crops that are cultivated later. Consequently, this lowers the input cost on fertilisers and pesticides and increased profitability.

He adds moong crop can be sown between wheat and paddy period. It gets ready in 60 days and gives an average yield of 4-5 quintals per acre.

Mansa District Mandi Officer Rajnish Goel says: “Around 25,000 acres is under moong cultivation in the district. Farmers are being encouraged to opt for moong cultivation, which is a diversification crop and also leads to nitrogen fixation in soil. Mansa tops the state with a high number of farmers inclined towards moong cultivation”.

Karamjit Singh, a farmer in Bathinda, says: “For the first time, I have opted for moong cultivation. After the state government promised to buy moong at MSP, many farmers in the area were motivated to bring more area under its cultivation”. Jasveer Singh, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader says: “Instead of announcing MSP on moong, the government should give guarantee to buy not only moong, but also 23 other crops on the MSP list.”