With ADC's transfer, staff crunch worsens in Muktsar

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 3

With the transfer of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Bikramjit Singh Shergill, who was also holding the additional charge of ADC (General), staff shortage has deepened in Muktsar district. In the transfer orders, no one has been posted here in his place.

Muktsar is the home district of Cabinet Ministers Dr Baljit Kaur and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The posts of Malout SDM, Assistant Commissioner and Chief Minister’s Field Officer are already vacant. In the prevailing circumstances, the additional charge of the Malout SDM is given to Muktsar SDM Kanwarjeet Singh.

Further, Saroj Aggarwal, District Revenue Officer (DRO), holds the additional charge of Assistant Commissioner and Chief Minister’s Field Officer.

Locals said, “Once Muktsar district was just like mini Chandigarh as the Chief Minister belonged to this district and senior officers used to visit here twice or thrice a month. Now, the situation has totally changed as the district does not even have regular officers and is being run by officers having additional charge. As a result, the public is suffering. One has to make multiple rounds of offices to get their routine work done. The state government should immediately post some officers here and fill vacant posts.”

Meanwhile, a senior officer in the district administration said senior officers in Chandigarh were aware of the situation and more officers would be posted here soon.

Notably, some posts in various government departments are also lying vacant in the district. For instance, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) holds the additional charge of District Social Security Officer and District Programme Officer. Some posts of executive engineers are also presently vacant in different departments.

The additional charge of ADC (Development) has been given to the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), Muktsar, who is holding the regular charge of DDPO, Ferozepur.

The post of ADC (General) is also lying vacant.

