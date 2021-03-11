With his memories lingering in their hearts, Sidhu Moosewala's friends recall old days

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Mansa, June 3

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has left lingering memories in the hearts of his childhood friends. They are overwhelmed with grief and find it unbelievable that a loving person like him could be killed by gangsters. According to them, he was quite docile, yet amiable, since his childhood days.

He used to meet and greet one and all, from small children to elders in his village. He would ride his bicycle 20 kms to and from Moosa village to his school in Mansa city on daily basis. He did not get into any argument or fight during his school days but, as per his friends, he was way ahead of his times considering that he was growing in a rural set-up.

Sidhu Moosewala was a music buff since childhood and listened to the songs of Kuldeep Manak and Chamkila from schools days itself. He liked playing kabaddi and volleyball and had also got a volleyball court constructed in the village. He also wanted to build a stadium where he wished to organise a kabaddi world cup. He also liked working in fields and actively involved himself in agricultural activities.

Talking to The Tribune, Mossewala’s childhood friend Gurpreet Singh (name changed on request) said, "He had a calm personality since childhood and never got involved in any altercation with anyone. But, at times, he had nuggets of wisdom for us and in a way he was quite advanced or ahead of the curve for a boy in his teens, who belongs to a small village in Mansa. He would often say that one must not get satisfied in life or settle for less as satisfaction stops growth. He used to listen and admire Kuldeep Manak and Chamkila's songs and later started listening to western music as well. He always remained quite rooted in his culture and this also reflected in his songs as well."

Sukhpal Singh, another friend of Moosewala, said, "Since there was no artistic or singing background in his family, Sidhu's father would often ask him to concentrate on studies and not waste time singing. So he used to persuade me to convince his father so that latter can let him pursue his dream of singing professionally. He talked to everyone and upon meeting any acquaintance or friend in bus or in village, gave them a warm hug, asking about their well-being.

“Once he had gone to a music company for his voice trials in Jalandhar where he was rejected. They told him that with the kind of voice he had, he could never become a singer in this lifetime. But he had full conviction in his talent and hard work and would often tell his father that he was going to make it big one day and that he would have to use use a tangli (rake) to gather the money."

Another friend Gursharan Singh said, "He loved farming and would remain busy in his fields. He contested elections as he wanted to bring development to Mansa which otherwise is thought to be backward area by people. He had wished of establishing a university in Mansa. Apart from that, he always talked about improving healthcare services and education in the district. I think he had an inkling about his death which he had mentioned through a recent song.”

