With Maghi Mela a week away, neglected memorials of of 40 Muktas, Mai Bhago an eyesore in Muktsar

Archit Watts

Muktsar, January 7

Just a few days are left for Maghi Mela, but the memorials of 40 Muktas (liberated ones) and Mai Bhago (Mata Bhag Kaur) are still in utter state of neglect in Muktsar town.

Notably, Maghi is observed every year on January 14 (next day of Lohri) and a three-day mela is organised here in this historic town to commemorate the 40 Muktas, who laid down their lives while fighting the last battle of Sikhs against the Mughals in 1705 here, earlier known as ‘Khidrane di dhab’.

A large number of people come here in the month of January to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwaras and take a holy dip in the sarowar (holy pond).

Meanwhile, a random visit to the town revealed that the memorial gates were in such a poor state, posing a threat to commuters. Some wall tiles have already fallen from these gates and the portion of a beam was found precariously hanging on one such gate built on Muktsar-Kotkapura highway.

Further, Mata Bhag Kaur Heritage Park located close to the Red Cross Complex was in such a neglected condition that the statues depicting the scene of war between the Mughals and Sikhs were lying damaged. Further, the statue of Mata Bhag Kaur was found vandalised as the sword was missing from her hand, one foot damaged and rein of horse was also missing. A huge fountain made in this park was also found badly damaged.

The world’s tallest ‘khanda’ (81-ft girdled ring) installed at the ‘Mukte Minar’ located next to the District Administrative Complex (DAC) was found rusted.

Further, the work on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s proposed Martyrs’ Memorial on Tibbi Sahib Road here has not started yet. Even the foundation stone of this memorial, which was laid on May 4, 2005, has gone missing.

Muktsar SDM Kanwarjit Singh Mann said, “We have held a meeting for the preparations for Maghi Mela. The pending road repair work will complete within a week. Besides, the parking lots are almost ready. The Markfed has been told to repair the memorial gates. The Mukte Minar complex has been cleaned recently. Further, the IGP has also held a meeting to make security arrangements.”

Sunil Kumar Sofat, District Manager, Markfed, said, “I was told in the meeting of the Deputy Commissioner to repair the memorial gates. I have written to the head office in this regard.”

