With new govts in India, Pakistan, traders want boost in trade via Attari

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

AMRITSAR, JUNE 11

Importers and exporters keen to see restoration of the trade route with Pakistan through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari are disappointed at the bad diplomatic ties and cold start of bilateral relations between India and Pakistan.

Before the suspension of bilateral trade in 2019, the volume of the India-Pakistan trade through the ICP Attari was Rs 4,800 crore in 2012-13 and it increased to Rs 5,443 crore in 2013-14.

They are of the view that when geo-political tensions around the world are threatening global peace with internecine wars between Ukraine and Russia, and Israel and Palestine, while China and Taiwan are not holding back from showing off their military might, amiable relations between India and Pakistan could serve as a ray of hope for peace and harmony.

Pradeep Sehgal, senior vice-president of Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said it hardly happened that a head of a state travelled to another country when diplomatic relations were almost non-existent. Both neighbouring countries downgraded their diplomatic relations and withdrew their High Commissioners.

With new governments assuming offices in both countries, they expect that High Commissioners will be appointed, paving the way for positive engagement. Thereafter diplomatic relations will resume, he said.

Rajdeep Uppal, who was involved in trade with Pakistan for around 25 years, said governments tend to invest astronomically high amounts for the development of international cargo airports and seaports while a dry port like Attari costs comparatively less.

He said resumption of bilateral trade would throw open multiple activities between the citizens of two countries. He said the route from Attari to Pakistan could lead to Eurasia and Central Asia. Among all the modes of transport, road and rail routes continue to be less pricey for freight transportation while its advantages are plenty.

The ICP Attari currently sees import of mainly fresh fruit, dry fruit, spices and herbs from Afghanistan. It recorded its highest ever import of over Rs 3,700 crore since its opening 12 years ago in the fiscal 2023-24. There was a rise of at least Rs 1,488 crore in comparison to the 2022-23 fiscal when it had imported Afghan goods worth Rs 2,212 crore. The ICP commenced its operation with the import of Rs 1,748 crore merchandise during the fiscal 2012-13.

Access to Eurasia & Central Asia

Rajdeep Uppal, who was involved in trade with Pakistan for around 25 years, said governments tend to invest astronomically high amounts for the development of international cargo airports and seaports while a dry port like Attari costs comparatively less. He said resumption of bilateral trade would throw open multiple activities between the citizens of two countries and the route from Attari to Pakistan could lead to Eurasia and Central Asia.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Pakistan